By James Harding Giahyue

MONROVIA Jan 8 The International Monetary Fund is preparing around $150 million in additional support to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the countries at the heart of the Ebola epidemic, the Fund's representative in Liberia told Reuters on Thursday.

"In Guinea and Sierra Leone, existing Fund financial programs are being augmented to provide more resources to these countries. In Liberia, a one-off disbursement under the Fund's Rapid Credit Facility is being considered," Charles Amo-Yartey told Reuters in an email.

The money could be made available in the first quarter of this year and would add to $130 million disbursed by the Fund in September.

The epidemic has damaged the economies of the three West African states, two of which, Liberia and Sierra Leone, are recovering from civil wars.

The three are at the centre of the Ebola outbreak that has killed 8,235 people out of 20,747 infected over the past year, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Sierra Leone, the country worst hit, reported nearly 250 new confirmed cases in the past week, but the spread of the virus there may be slowing. The rate of transmission has ebbed in Liberia and Guinea.

The aid follows a decision by Group of 20 (G20) leaders in Australia in November to support countries hit by Ebola through reform of the Post-Catastrophe Debt Relief Trust, said an IMF spokeswoman in Washington.

The trust was set up after the devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010 to enable the IMF to join debt relief efforts for very poor countries hit by natural disasters.

IMF staff are working to present a proposal to the Fund's executive board in January for at least $130 million in interest-free financial support to the three countries, the spokeswoman said.