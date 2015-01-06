LONDON Jan 6 No suspected cases of Ebola have
been found in Iraq, despite reports to the contrary in Iraqi
media in the past week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said
on Tuesday.
Describing reports of suspect cases of the deadly viral
infection in Mosul as "rumour", the Geneva-based United Nations
health agency said it and the Iraqi health ministry had
conducted a full investigation.
"All sources contacted have negated the existence of any
suspected cases of Ebola," the WHO said in a statement.
"The (Iraqi) Ministry of Health and the World Health
Organization further confirmed that the laboratory facilities in
Mosul do not have the necessary capabilities to diagnose and
confirm the Ebola virus."
Reports of suspected Ebola cases appeared on Dec. 31 in
Iraq's Al-Sabah newspaper, Rudaw online newspaper and on the
Shafaq news agency and were relayed through other media in and
outside Iraq, prompting the WHO and Iraqi authorities to
investigate.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Louise Ireland)