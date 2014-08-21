(Repeats to change slugline to HEALTH-EBOLA/IRELAND)
DUBLIN Aug 21 Ireland's health service is
carrying out tests on a suspected case of the Ebola virus in a
deceased person who recently returned from Africa, the Health
Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland said in a statement on
Thursday.
"The public health department was made aware earlier today
of the remains of an individual, discovered early this morning,
who had recently travelled to one of the areas in Africa
affected by the current Ebola virus disease outbreak," the HSE
said in a statement.
"Blood samples have been sent for laboratory testing to
confirm whether or not this individual had contracted Ebola
virus disease," it said, adding that the risk of transmission of
any disease is considered to be extremely low.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Andrew Roche)