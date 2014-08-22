DUBLIN Aug 22 Tests carried out on a man who died in Ireland after returning from an area of Africa affected by the Ebola virus were negative for the disease, the Health Service Executive (HSE) of Ireland said on Friday.

The health service sent blood samples away for testing on Thursday and put in place infection control procedures in the community and at the mortuary in the northwest county of Donegal where the man's remains were.

"Laboratory test samples for an individual, who had recently returned from Africa, has proved negative for Ebola virus. Infection control procedures, which had been put in place as a precautionary measure, will now be stepped down," the HSE said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)