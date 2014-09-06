JERUSALEM, Sept 6 A Nigerian visitor who has
been undergoing tests in an Israeli hospital after being
admitted with a fever is not sick with Ebola, a hospital
spokeswoman said on Saturday.
The Nigerian, a health worker in her native country, was
hospitalized and put in isolation after arriving in Israel
several days ago.
Nigeria is one of five West African countries affected by
the virus which has killed more than 2,100 people since March.
A spokeswoman for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem
said that after receiving her test results, the patient was
being treated for a different illness.
"In coordination with the Health Ministry, the quarantine
was lifted. There is no danger," she said.
