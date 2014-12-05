ROME Dec 5 An Italian doctor suffering from
Ebola is in intensive care after his condition worsened, a
spokeswoman for the hospital treating him said on Friday.
The 50-year-old Sicilian contracted Ebola while working for
the humanitarian group Emergency in Sierra Leone, one of the
countries worst hit by the virus.
The Lazzaro Spallanzani infectious diseases unit in Rome
said the patient had to be given respiratory assistance on
Thursday evening. His condition had improved slightly on
Wednesday.
The doctor is the only Italian to have been diagnosed with
the haemorrhagic fever, which has killed more than 6,000 of
around 17,000 people infected so far, mostly in West Africa,
during the worst outbreak of Ebola on record.
He was transferred to Rome, where he began being treated
with an experimental drug never used before in Italy, and plasma
taken from survivors of the disease.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Isla Binnie;
Editing by Susan Fenton)