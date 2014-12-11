ROME Dec 11 The condition of an Italian doctor
repatriated from West Africa after being diagnosed with Ebola is
improving and no longer has fever, the Rome hospital which is
treating him said on Thursday.
The 50 year-old Sicilian, the only confirmed Italian victim
of the disease, contracted the haemorrhagic virus while working
for humanitarian group Emergency in Sierra Leone, where cases
are continuing to rise in the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
The Lazzaro Spallanzani infectious diseases unit said on
Thursday the patient's condition had got better after improving
the previous day. He is not feverish, is breathing on his own
and is "interacting positively" with hospital staff.
He had been moved to intensive care on Dec. 5 and received
respiratory assistance after his condition worsened.
The Italian victim, who has not been officially named, was
flown to Rome in late November and has been treated with a
combination of an experimental drug never used before in Italy,
and plasma taken from survivors of the disease.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)