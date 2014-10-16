(Adds detail on Jamaica ban, and bans in other countries)
By Horace Helps
KINGSTON Oct 16 Jamaica announced an immediate
travel ban on Thursday on foreigners who have traveled through
the Ebola-affected countries of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra
Leone.
A government statement said the ban covered "certain persons
traveling directly or indirectly, from or through" the three
West African countries, where nearly 4,500 people have died of
the disease.
Other countries, including Colombia, Guyana and the
Caribbean island of St. Lucia, have also begun denying entry to
travelers who recently visited the Ebola-affected nations.
In the United States, the Obama administration is also under
pressure from congressional lawmakers to ban travel from
epidemic-stricken West Africa.
Jamaica's travel ban extends to "persons ordinarily resident
in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone as well as persons who have
traveled to or transited through Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, within 28 days of having departed from these countries,"
the government said, describing it as a temporary measure to
protect human and animal health.
The government also said Jamaican citizens and residents
would quarantined, in the interest of public health and national
security, for 28 days after any travel to Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone.
This also applied to members of international organizations
with a right of entry to the country.
