NAIROBI Aug 16 Kenya Airways will
suspend flights to Liberia's capital Monrovia and Sierra Leone's
capital Freetown due to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the
company said on Saturday.
The suspension of the flights will start at midnight on
Tuesday Aug. 19, Kenya Airways said in a statement. The carrier,
which is part-owned by Air France-KLM, flies a total
of seven times a week to the two cities through Accra.
The company said it took the decision on the advice of
Kenya's Ministry of Health. The ministry earlier said four
suspected cases of Ebola in Kenya had tested negative for the
virus. Details of the nationalities of the four suspected cases
were not immediately available.
Kenya Airways said all passengers booked on the suspended
flights would get a full refund. The airline has been ferrying
medical staff, supplies and equipment for management of the
outbreak in some West African states.
Korean Airlines suspended its flights to Nairobi
last week citing the risk of Ebola.
The World Health Organization said on Friday that the death
toll from the virus in West Africa had now risen to 1,145.
