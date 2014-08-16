(Adds suspension of entry for travellers from Ebola-hit
countries)
NAIROBI Aug 16 Kenya Airways will
suspend flights to Liberia's capital Monrovia and Sierra Leone's
capital Freetown due to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the
company said on Saturday.
The suspension of the flights will start at midnight on
Tuesday Aug. 19, Kenya Airways said in a statement. The carrier,
which is part-owned by Air France-KLM, flies a total
of seven times a week to the two cities through Accra.
The company said it took the decision on the advice of
Kenya's Ministry of Health, which is keen to prevent the
importation of a case of Ebola into the country.
Kenya will not allow passengers from Liberia, Guinea and
Sierra Leone into the country starting next Tuesday, the private
Citizen Television said on its website, quoting the Minister of
Health James Macharia.
Health workers and Kenyans living in those countries will
however still be allowed in after thorough screening, the report
by Citizen quoted Macharia as saying.
The ministry earlier said four suspected cases of Ebola in
Kenya had tested negative for the virus.
The first case was a Liberian national, travelling to India
through Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta airport, while the second case
was that of a Nigerian national who came to Kenya on Aug. 8, the
ministry said in a statement.
A Zimbabwean who works in South Africa and was travelling to
Sierra Leone made up the third case while a second Nigerian
national was also admitted to a hospital with Ebola-like
symptoms.
Kenya Airways said all passengers booked on the suspended
flights would get a full refund. The airline has been ferrying
medical staff, supplies and equipment for management of the
outbreak in some West African states.
The airline did not say how much of its revenue is derived
from the two suspended routes but outgoing Chief Executive Titus
Naikuni said on Thursday all its West African destinations
account for less than a quarter of annual revenue.
Its flights to Nigeria were not affected by the suspension.
Korean Airlines suspended its flights to Nairobi
last week citing the risk of Ebola.
The World Health Organization said on Friday that the death
toll from the virus in West Africa had now risen to 1,145.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Erica Billingham,
Stephen Powell and Bernard Orr)