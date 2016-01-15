FREETOWN Jan 15 A body has tested positive for
Ebola in Sierra Leone, a spokesman for a government-run Ebola
centre said, just hours after the World Health Organization said
transmission of the virus in West Africa had ended.
Two swab tests carried out on the deceased person by British
health organization Public Health England came back positive in
the north of the country, the spokesman said late on Thursday.
The country had been declared free of the virus on Nov. 7.
(Reporting By Umaru Fofana, Editing by Edward McAllister and
Alison Williams)