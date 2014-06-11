FREETOWN, June 11 Sierra Leone shut its borders
to trade with Guinea and Liberia on Wednesday and closed
schools, cinemas and nightclubs in a frontier region in a bid to
halt the spread of the Ebola virus.
Sixteen people have died of Ebola in Sierra Leone, a figure
that has doubled in the last week, Ministry of Health figures
showed.
Authorities will also mount health checkpoints in the
eastern Kailahun district and mandated that all deaths there be
reported before burial. Anyone who dies of the virus must be
buried under the supervision of health personnel, the
Information Ministry said.
The decision to close district schools came after a
nine-year-old whose parents died of Ebola tested positive for
the virus, Deputy Minister of Information Theo Nicol told
Reuters.
"There is more contacts between school-going kids than
adults hence the closure of schools in the most affected
district," he said. The ban exempted churches and mosques but
religious leaders should urge anyone with a fever to go to a
clinic, he said.
Local groups welcomed the measures given public concern over
the virus, which can be transmitted by touching victims or their
body fluids.
The virus initially causes a raging fever, headaches, muscle
pain and conjunctivitis, before moving to severe phases that
bring on vomiting, diarrhoea and internal and external bleeding.
Some 328 cases and 208 deaths are linked to Ebola in Guinea,
according to the World Health Organization, making the outbreak
one of the deadliest for years.
More than half of new deaths in Guinea were in the southern
region of Gueckedou, epicentre of the outbreak which began in
February, near the Sierra Leone and Liberian borders. The town
is known for its weekly market which attracts traders from
neighbouring countries.
