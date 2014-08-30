FREETOWN Aug 30 Health workers have gone on
strike at a major Ebola treatment centre in Kenema, eastern
Sierra Leone, over pay and poor working conditions, hospital
staff told Reuters on Saturday.
"The workers decided to stop working because we have not
been paid out allowances and we lack some tools," said Ishmael
Mehemoh, chief supervisor at the clinic.
Clothing to protect health workers being infected from the
deadly virus is inadequate and there is only one broken
stretcher which is used to carry both patients and corpses, he
added.
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Andrew Roche)