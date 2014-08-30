(Adds detail)
FREETOWN Aug 30 Health workers have gone on
strike at a major state-run Ebola treatment centre in Sierra
Leone, over pay and poor working conditions, hospital staff told
Reuters on Saturday.
Sierra Leone's government is struggling to cope with the
worst Ebola outbreak in history, that has killed more than 1,550
people across West Africa, with the rate of infection still
rising.
"The workers decided to stop working because we have not
been paid our allowances and we lack some tools," said Ishmael
Mehemoh, chief supervisor at the clinic in the city of Kenema,
in the country's east.
Clothing to protect health workers being infected is
inadequate and there is only one broken stretcher which is used
to carry both patients and corpses, Mehemoh added.
More than 20 health workers have already died from Ebola at
the Kenema health clinic after catching the highly contagious
virus from the patients they are fighting to save.
Sierra Leone's new health minister, Abubakarr Fofana, who
took over on Friday after his predecessor was sacked, said on
Saturday that a doctor from the Kenema facility had died.
