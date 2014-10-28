FREETOWN Oct 28 Sierra Leone on Tuesday branded
a visa ban imposed by Australia on Ebola-hit nations in West
Africa counterproductive and discriminatory against 24 million
people living in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia.
Alpha Kanu, Sierra Leone's information minister, said on
Tuesday that Australia's move was "too draconian". He said that
measures at Sierra Leone's Freetown airport had successfully
prevented anyone flying out of the country with Ebola.
"It is discriminatory in that...it is not (going)after Ebola
but rather it is ... against the 24 million citizens of Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Guinea. Certainly, it is not the right way to
go," Kanu told Reuters. "This measure by the Australian
government is absolutely counterproductive."
