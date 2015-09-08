FREETOWN, Sept 8 Sierra Leone has recorded four
new cases of Ebola in a village on its northern border and will
likely see more infections in a further setback to efforts to
end an 18-month West African epidemic, a senior health official
said on Tuesday.
The new cases recorded since the start of the weekend in
Sella Kaffta, a village in Kambia District, were all individuals
who came into direct contact with a woman who died of the
disease late last month.
Pallo Conteh, head of Sierra Leone's National Ebola Response
Centre, said the woman's family had failed to notify authorities
when she fell ill and instead cared for her themselves.
"I am expecting more cases," he said. "We are sure that the
body was washed ... so all those who took part in the washing of
the corpse, all those who were helping her when she was having
wet symptoms would all become infected."
While soldiers and police have been brought in to ensure
that over 1,000 villagers remain in their homes during a
quarantine period, Conteh said one individual who had been in
contact with the dead woman was still missing.
Authorities were attempting to track her through her
telephone communications, he added.
The tradition of washing bodies before burial has been one
of the primary sources of transmission over the course of the
regional epidemic, which has killed over 11,300 people mostly in
Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
Intensive information campaigns about the risks of such
practices have been partly credited with slowing the progression
of the epidemic and even ending the outbreak in Liberia, which
was declared Ebola free last week.
But they have also met with resistance.
"Our people are stubborn," Conteh said. "Until they stop
doing what I call the silly things we will have cases popping up
here and there."
The death of the woman in Kambia last month came less than a
week after the last person previously confirmed to have had the
disease was released from hospital, raising hopes that the
outbreak was coming to an end.
