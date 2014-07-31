* President orders troops to quarantine outbreak epicentres
* Regional leaders to discuss crisis in Guinea on Friday
* Seychelles denies Sierra Leone team entry over Ebola fears
* IATA says no need for travel restrictions, border closures
By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, July 31 Sierra Leone has declared a
state of emergency and called in troops to quarantine Ebola
victims, joining neighbouring Liberia in imposing controls as
the death toll from the outbreak of the virus hit 729 in West
Africa.
The World Health Organisation said it would launch a $100
million response plan on Friday during a meeting with the
affected nations in Guinea. It is in urgent talks with donors
and international agencies to send more medical staff and
resources to the region, it said.
The WHO on Thursday reported 57 new deaths in the four days
to July 27 in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, raising
the death toll to 729. It said the number of Ebola cases had
topped 1,300.
"The scale of the Ebola outbreak, and the persistent threat
it poses, requires WHO and Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone to
take the response to a new level, and this will require
increased resources," WHO Director General Margaret Chan said.
Sierra Leone's president, Ernest Bai Koroma, announced a
series of emergency measures, to initially last 60 to 90 days,
in a speech on Wednesday night.
"Sierra Leone is in a great fight. Failure is not an
option," he said.
Security forces will enforce a quarantine on all centres of
the disease and help health officers and aid workers to work
unhindered, following attacks on health workers by local people.
Liberia has put in place measures including the closure of
all schools and a possible quarantine of affected communities.
The outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever, for which there is no
known cure, began in the forests of eastern Guinea in February,
but Sierra Leone now has the highest number of cases.
Koroma said he would discuss ways to combat the epidemic
with the leaders of Liberia and Guinea at Friday's meeting.
The jump in the number of cases and the death toll has
raised international concern and placed poor health facilities
in the region under strain.
The United States was providing material and technical
support to Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, said the senior
U.S. diplomat for Africa, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
African officials will discuss further assistance at a
meeting in Washington next week, she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on
Thursday issued a travel advisory against non-essential travel
to Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in an effort to curb the
spread of the Ebola outbreak.
CDC Director Thomas Frieden said the agency will send an
additional 50 health experts to help efforts to control it.
Authorities in Nigeria, which recorded its first Ebola case
last week when a U.S. citizen died after arriving on a flight
from Liberia, said all passengers travelling from areas at risk
would be temperature-screened for the virus.
But international airlines association IATA said the WHO was
not recommending any travel restrictions or border closures due
to the outbreak, and there would be a low risk to other
passengers if an Ebola patient flew.
However, the Seychelles have forfeited their African Nations
Cup qualifying tie against Sierra Leone after the Indian Ocean
island nation refused Sierra Leone's soccer team entry on
Thursday over Ebola fears.
NEW AIRPORT CONTROLS
The disease kills up to 90 percent of those infected, though
the fatality rate in the current epidemic is running at around
60 percent. In the final stages, its symptoms include external
bleeding, internal bleeding, vomiting and diarrhoea - at which
point the virus becomes highly contagious.
Sierra Leone said passengers arriving and departing Lungi
International Airport would be subject to new measures,
including body temperature scans.
Two regional airlines, Nigeria's Arik and Asky, cancelled
all flights to Freetown and Monrovia after a U.S. citizen,
Patrick Sawyer, died in Lagos last week. He had arrived on an
Asky flight from Liberia.
The WHO said authorities in Nigeria had identified 59 people
in the airport and hospital who had come into contact with
Sawyer, whose flight also stopped in Ghana and Togo.
Nigeria's Civil Aviation Authority suspended Asky for
bringing Ebola to Lagos, a city of 21 million people and the
continent's biggest metropolis.
Health officials are scrambling to avoid an Ebola outbreak
in Lagos, but say there are so far no signs of further cases.
Ghana is introducing body temperature screening of all
travellers from West African countries at Accra airport and
other entry points. Authorities there are monitoring 11
passengers who disembarked from Sawyer's flight.
The U.S. Peace Corps said it was withdrawing 340 volunteers
from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea after two of them came in
contact with a person who later died of the virus.
The condition of a U.S. physician and a missionary who
contracted Ebola while helping fight the outbreak in Liberia has
worsened. They will be transferred back to the United States and
treated in a high-security ward at Emory University Hospital in
Atlanta, hospital officials said on Thursday.
