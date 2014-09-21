* Volunteers discover 92 bodies
* Testing reveals dozens of new Ebola cases
* Spain plans to repatriate infected priest
* Monrovia builds new 150-bed treatment centre
(Releads with operation winding down and celebrations, adds
priest leaving Freetown, Monrovia clinic opening)
By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, Sept 21 Sierra Leoneans on Sunday
celebrated the end of a three-day lockdown aimed at stemming the
world's worst ever Ebola epidemic, as authorities claimed the
controversial operation had identified dozens of new infections
and located scores of bodies.
In the most extreme strategy employed by a nation since the
epidemic began, Sierra Leone ordered its 6 million residents to
stay indoors as volunteers circulated to educate households as
well as isolate the sick and remove the dead.
In the early evening, even before the lockdown officially
ended at midnight, residents in some parts of the capital
Freetown emerged onto the streets to sing and dance. Police in
the western part of the city said they had made a number of
arrests in an attempt to enforce the measure in its final hours.
Earlier in the day, Stephen Gaojia, head of the Emergency
Operations Centre (EOC) that leads the national Ebola response,
said a few areas had still not been reached by the government's
teams
"Even though the exercise has been a huge success so far, it
has not been concluded in some metropolitan cities like Freetown
and Kenema," he told Reuters.
Gaojia said 92 bodies had been recovered across the country
by the end of Saturday, the second day of the lockdown.
Some 123 people had contacted authorities during the drive,
believing they might be infected. Of these, 56 tested positive
for Ebola, 31 tested negative and 36 were still awaiting their
results, he said.
The EOC announced in the evening that it would not extend
the campaign in order to reach the remaining households as it
had earlier said might be required.
"It cannot be extended because its objectives have largely
been met," Gaojia said.
Ebola has infected at least 5,357 people in West Africa
since March, mainly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, killing
2,630 of those, according to the World Health Organization. At
least 562 have died in Sierra Leone.
The outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever is the worst since it
was identified in 1976 in the forests of central Africa.
The lockdown was intended to allow 30,000 health workers,
volunteers and teachers to visit every household in the country.
Some criticised the measure before it began on Friday as a
rush to stock up on provisions caused a spike in prices, leaving
many of Sierra Leone's poor unable to buy food.
The medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres has also warned
that the lockdown could lead people to conceal cases.
Residents have largely complied with the plan, and the
streets of the capital have remained mostly deserted, except for
ambulances and police vehicles.
A team burying Ebola victims was attacked in Freetown on
Saturday, however, as a small group defied the lockdown.
"COMMITMENT TO CASH"
Spain on Sunday evacuated from Sierra Leone a Spanish
Catholic priest, who had tested positive for the virus.
Spain's Health Ministry said that Manuel Garcia Viejo, a
member of the Hospital Order of San Juan de Dios, had been
working in the western city of Lunsar.
He is the second Spanish priest to be diagnosed with Ebola.
Another member of the same order, Miguel Pajares, died last
month after being brought back to Spain from Liberia.
The military plane carrying Garcia Viejo left Freetown on
Sunday evening. Once in Madrid, he will be taken to the Carlos
III hospital, where Pajares was treated, the ministry said.
Liberia, meanwhile, opened a new 150-bed Ebola treatment
centre in the capital Monrovia on Sunday. The country is
currently the worst hit by the epidemic, which was first
identified in neighbouring Guinea in March.
The crisis has swamped the already struggling health sectors
of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. In Monrovia, a lack of beds
in treatment centres has forced health workers to turn away
infected patients, raising the risk of the disease's further
spread.
Around 50 patients were immediately transferred to the
facility at the city's Island Clinic from another overflowing
hospital, and the government has plans to build 17 new centres
across the country.
After a slow initial response, international aid and
supplies are now pouring into the affected West African
countries. U.S. military personnel were expected in Monrovia
over the weekend to set up the command centre for an operation
that will see some 3,000 soldiers deployed to the region in
support of efforts to stop the outbreak.
But while the international response is picking up steam,
Liberia's Finance Minister Amara Konneh said the pace was still
too slow.
"I know commitments have been made. We would just like to
use every opportunity we get both privately and publicly to call
on our international partners to move with speed from commitment
to cash," he said.
(Additional reporting by James Giahyue in Monrovia, Julien
Toyer and Rodrigo de Miguel in Madrid; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Kevin Liffey and Marguerita Choy)