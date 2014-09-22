FREETOWN, Sept 22 Sierra Leone recorded 130 new cases of the Ebola virus during a three-day lockdown and it is waiting for test results on a further 39 suspected cases, Stephen Gaojia, head of the Ebola emergency operations centre, said on Monday.

The country ordered its 6 million citizens to stay indoors for three days until Sunday night in the most extreme strategy employed by a nation since the start of an epidemic that has infected at least 5,357 people in West Africa since March. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)