FREETOWN, Sept 22 Sierra Leone recorded 130 new
cases of the Ebola virus during a three-day lockdown and it is
waiting for test results on a further 39 suspected cases,
Stephen Gaojia, head of the Ebola emergency operations centre,
said on Monday.
The country ordered its 6 million citizens to stay indoors
for three days until Sunday night in the most extreme strategy
employed by a nation since the start of an epidemic that has
infected at least 5,357 people in West Africa since March.
