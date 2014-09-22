(Adds quote, background)
FREETOWN, Sept 22 Sierra Leone recorded 130 new
cases of the Ebola virus during a three-day lockdown and it is
waiting for test results on a further 39 suspected cases,
Stephen Gaojia, head of the Ebola Emergency Operations Centre,
said on Monday.
The country had ordered its six million citizens to stay
indoors until Sunday night in the most extreme strategy employed
by a West African nation since the start of an epidemic that has
infected 5,762 people since March and killed 2,793 of those.
"The exercise has been largely successful ... The outreach
was just overwhelming. There was massive awareness of the
disease," Gaojia said, noting that authorities reached more than
80 percent of the households they had intended to target.
Sierra Leone now needs to focus on treatment and case
management and it urgently needs treatment centres in all its 14
districts as well as "foot soldiers" in clinics and hospitals,
he said.
"We need clinicians, epidemiologists, lab technicians,
infection-control practitioners and nurses," he said.
The hemorrhagic fever, which has struck mainly in Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia, is the worst since Ebola was
identified in 1976 in the forests of central Africa. At least
562 have died in Sierra Leone.
The lockdown was intended to allow 30,000 health workers,
volunteers and teachers to visit every household. Some argued it
might have a negative impact on Sierra Leone's poor.
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Louise Ireland)