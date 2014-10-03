FREETOWN Oct 3 The United Nations Ebola
response mission will bring five helicopters, vehicles and
motorcycles to transport patients and reach communities in West
Africa in stepped up efforts to combat the epidemic, the head of
the mission said on Friday.
The governments of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia are
struggling to contain the worst outbreak on record of the deadly
haemorrhagic fever.
The outbreak has crippled already poor healthcare systems in
countries where Ebola patients are dying on the street and
ambulances, medical staff, hospital beds and basic health kits
are in short supply.
The World Health Organization on Friday updated its death
toll to at least 3,439 out of 7,492 suspected, probable and
confirmed cases. The epidemic has hit hardest in impoverished
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
"We have to as fast as we can because every day longer
that it takes, more people die and that is not acceptable," said
Antony Banbury, the 50-year-old American diplomat who heads the
United Nations Mission on Ebola Emergency Response (UNMEER).
"Nobody should be under the illusion that it will be easy
(to stop)," Banbury told journalists in Freetown, the capital of
Sierra Leone, after meeting with the country's authorities.
"Thousands have died and more will die tomorrow."
Banbury said UNMEER will focus on logistics. It will bring
five helicopters, vehicles and motorcycles next week to give
community mobilisation workers better transportation to trace
potential Ebola contacts to stop the spread.
The WHO has declared the Ebola epidemic an international
public health emergency, and governments from the United States
to China, Cuba and Britain have sent troops and medics to help
contain the disease.
As part of the U.S. effort to help contain the spread of
Ebola, the Pentagon said on Friday the number of military
personnel that could be deployed to West Africa could reach
nearly 4,000, more than earlier estimates of about 3,000.
British charity, Save the Children, said on Thursday that
five people in Sierra Leone were contracting Ebola every hour
and warned that could double by November if urgent actions were
not taken.
