FREETOWN Oct 5 Sierra Leone recorded 121 deaths
from Ebola and scores of new infections in one of the single
deadliest days since the disease appeared in the West African
country more than four months ago, government health statistics
showed on Sunday.
The figures, which covered the period through Saturday, put
the total number of deaths at 678, up from 557 the day before.
The daily statistics compiled by Sierra Leone's Emergency
Operations Centre also showed 81 new cases of the haemorrhagic
fever.
Ebola was first reported in Guinea in March and has since
spread to neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone in what has
become the worst epidemic of the disease since Ebola was
idenitifed in 1976.
Smaller outbreaks in Nigeria and Senegal were brought under
control. The United States last week confirmed its first Ebola
case, a Liberian national who had travelled to Texas.
The overall death toll from the epidemic reached 3,439 out
of a total of 7,492 cases in West Africa and the United States
as of Oct. 1, the World Health Organization said last week. The
U.N. agency's statistics varied from those compiled by Sierra
Leone.
After an initial slow response, international assistance and
supplies are now pouring into West Africa.
The United States is deploying around 4,000 military
personnel to the region to support efforts to combat the
outbreak in Liberia, the country worst hit by the disease.
Britain and China have sent personnel to Sierra Leone. Cuba
dispatched a 165-member medical team, including specialists and
nurses, to Sierra Leone last week.
The country's deputy health and sanitation minister
Madina Rahman said on Saturday that the Cuban team's mission
would last at least six months.
She said the team would be deployed to areas across Sierra
Leone.
