FREETOWN Oct 14 Sierra Leone security forces on
Tuesday clashed with angry residents of a densely populated
neighbourhood in the capital Freetown who were protesting delays
in removing the corpse of a suspected Ebola victim, witnesses
said.
Security forces fired tear gas and rounds from AK-47 assault
rifles to disperse the crowd that had barricaded the street in
Aberdeen neighbourhood in protest, residents and video footage
from Reuters television showed.
Residents said the body had been left unattended in the
street for two days. The government of Sierra Leone was not
immediately available to comment.
