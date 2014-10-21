(Adds details)
FREETOWN Oct 21 Authorities in Sierra Leone
imposed a curfew in the eastern town of Koidu on Tuesday after a
dispute between youth and police over a suspected case of Ebola
degenerated into gunfire and rioting, officials said.
A local civil society leader said he had seen at least two
bodies with gunshot wounds. The head of the local police unit
said youth had fired at officers with shotguns but denied anyone
had been shot dead.
The clashes highlight tensions in Sierra Leone over the
government's attempt to bring the worst Ebola outbreak on record
under control. Sierra Leone has recorded 1,200 deaths from just
over 3,400 cases of Ebola, according the latest U.N. data.
David Koroma, the police unit commander in Koidu, said
rioting began when a former youth leader refused health
authorities permission to take her 90-year old grandmother for
an Ebola test.
Dr Manso Dumbuya, the district medical officer, said he had
been forced to abandon the hospital because of the rioting. The
diamond-rich district of Kono, which includes the town of Koidu,
does not have an Ebola treatment centre and cases are taken to
neighbouring Kenema or Kailahun.
With cases of Ebola arriving in the West and the prospect of
tens of thousands more in West Africa, the global effort to
defeat Ebola is picking up pace.
But the lack of trust between communities and governments in
West Africa has complicated efforts to contain a disease, for
which there is no known cure. Ebola has now killed over 4,500
people this year, mainly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Daniel Flynn)