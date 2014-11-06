* Sierra Leone increasingly focus of concern
DAKAR, Nov 6 The number of Ebola cases is
surging in Sierra Leone as the country suffers from a lack of
treatment centres, while lack of food and basic goods is forcing
some people to leave quarantine areas, the United Nations said.
The U.N. Mission for Ebola Emergency Response (UNMEER) said
in its weekly report that a total of 1,062 people had died in
Sierra Leone from the virus, with the outbreak particularly
virulent in the western areas around the coastal capital
Freetown.
Sierra Leone is emerging as the focal point for concern in
the worst Ebola outbreak on record. The World Health
Organization said on Wednesday that 4,818 people had died in the
epidemic and said the number of cases was still rising in Sierra
Leone, though it was stabilising in neighbouring Guinea and
slowing in Liberia.
Sierra Leone has 288 beds spread across four Ebola Treatment
Centres (ETCs) treating 196 confirmed cases of the disease as of
Nov. 2, UNMEER said.
However, the U.N. mission said it suspects an average of 50
percent of cases of the Ebola virus disease (EVD) are not being
reported across Sierra Leone.
UNMEER said a total of 1,864 beds were needed by December.
Ten new treatment centres are currently planned, with a capacity
of 1,133 beds.
"An additional 731 safe beds need to be planned, secured and
made available by the first week of December," UNMEER said in
its report, released late on Wednesday.
"Lack of available beds in ETCs is forcing families to care
for patients at home, where caregivers are unable to adequately
protect themselves from EVD exposure, thereby increasing
transmission risk."
It said a lack of clarity of evacuation procedures and
hazard pay was deterring foreign and national medical staff from
coming forward to run the units.
UNMEER reported a growing incidence of families leaving
their quarantined homes due to lack of food and non-food items,
but did not provide further details.
It said that the World Food Programme (WFP) has been
distributing one-month rations to quarantined household and
communities in the hard-hit area of Waterloo, in the outskirts
of Freetown, where 80 percent of people in need have already
received rations.
