FREETOWN Nov 11 Sierra Leone will make a
one-off payment of $5,000 to the family of any health worker who
dies as a result of treating an Ebola patient, authorities said
on Tuesday, as a sixth doctor in the country tested positive for
the virus.
The National Ebola Response Centre said the benefit would be
paid retroactively to relatives of the more than 100 health
workers who have died from the disease in Sierra Leone. The
figure includes all five doctors who had previously tested
positive.
The number of Ebola cases is surging in Sierra Leone due to
a lack of treatment centres, while lack of food and basic goods
is forcing some people to leave quarantine areas, the United
Nations said last week.
At least 1,062 people have died from the virus in the
country. The toll from the epidemic in the three worst hit
countries, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, has risen to 4,950
from 13,241 cases, according to World Health Organisation data.
Martin Sallia, a physician specialist at the main Connaught
hospital in the capital Freetown, tested positive on Tuesday,
according to senior physician specialist James Russell.
Sallia initially tested negative on Friday and was
discharged but when his symptoms did not alleviate he was tested
again and proved positive, Russell said.
