FREETOWN Nov 18 A Sierra Leonean doctor died of
Ebola on Tuesday, a medical source said, bringing to seven the
number of doctors that have been killed by the virus savaging
the nation's healthcare system.
"Dr Michael Kargbo died this afternoon," a senior health
worker at the Hastings Treatment Center in the outskirts of
Freetown, told Reuters, asking not to be named. It was not clear
how Kargbo was infected with Ebola as he was a dermatologist and
not serving in a frontline Ebola treatment centre.
All seven Sierra Leonean doctors who have contracted Ebola
have died. Kargbo's death comes a day after Dr. Martin Salia
died in the United States after being evacuated from Sierra
Leone for treatment.
