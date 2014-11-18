(Adds details, background)
FREETOWN Nov 18 A Sierra Leonean doctor died of
Ebola on Tuesday, a medical source said, bringing to seven the
number of doctors killed by the virus savaging the nation's
healthcare system.
Still recovering from years of conflict, Sierra Leone has
seen at least 128 of its health personnel infected by Ebola as
staff working in general wards and special treatment centres
have been exposed to the disease.
"Dr Michael Kargbo died this afternoon," said a senior
health worker at the Hastings Treatment Center in the outskirts
of Freetown, asking not to be named. There was no official
comment.
It was not clear how Kargbo, a 64-year-old dermatologist
working at the Magburaka Government Hospital, was infected with
Ebola as he was not serving in a frontline Ebola treatment unit.
All seven Sierra Leonean doctors who have contracted Ebola
have died. Kargbo's death comes a day after Dr. Martin Salia
died in the United States after being evacuated from Sierra
Leone for treatment.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed over 5,000
people, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Mali is
facing a new wave of cases but Senegal and Nigeria have
successfully contained outbreaks.
Having been the worst affected nation, Liberia has seen the
number of Ebola cases ease off and President Ellen Johnson
Sirleaf has set a goal having no new cases by Dec. 25.
However, U.N. officials say the disease is advancing rapidly
in Sierra Leone, where there is a lack of treatment centres.
