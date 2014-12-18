(Adds reaction from Baryoh)
FREETOWN Dec 18 Sierra Leone's leading doctor
died of Ebola on Thursday, hours after the arrival in the
country of an experimental drug that could have been used to
treat him, the government's chief medical officer said.
Victor Willoughby was diagnosed with Ebola last week after
he treated a man with organ-related problems. The patient, a
senior banker, was later diagnosed with Ebola and has since
died.
The drug, ZMab, was transported in frozen form on a Brussels
Airlines flight that arrived overnight. Before it could thaw,
Willoughby's condition deteriorated, said chief medical officer
Brima Kargbo.
His death brings to 12 the number of Sierra Leone doctors to
have contracted the virus. Eleven have died. In all, 142 health
workers have been infected with the disease in the West African
country and 109 have died, according to World Health
Organization figures.
Sierra Leone, neighbouring Guinea and Liberia are at the
heart of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola. Rates of
infection are rising fastest in Sierra Leone, which now accounts
for more than half of the 18,603 confirmed cases of the virus.
The overall death toll from the epidemic has risen to 6,915
as of Dec. 14, the WHO said on Wednesday, adding that the
increase in cases in Sierra Leone appeared to have slowed.
Kargbo said Willoughby's death was one of the most tragic to
hit the country since the passing, in July, of its only
virologist and Ebola specialist, Dr Shek Humar Khan.
"We all looked up to Dr Willoughby and would consult him on
many issues relating to our medical profession," Kargbo said.
Ebola centres in Sierra Leone overflowed on Wednesday as
health workers combed the streets of the capital Freetown for
patients, after the government launched a major operation to
contain the epidemic.
Dr M'Baimba Baryoh, a surgeon at Connaught hospital Freetown
who described Dr Willoughby as a "very good friend", said Sierra
Leone had desperate need of more foreign healthcare workers as
local staff were overstretched.
"We've lost personal friends and colleagues we've worked
with. It's extremely depressing and frustrating. You can talk to
someone today and tomorrow they are Ebola-infected," he said.
"The tension, the depression, it's a lot of pressure. You
start having nightmares because of Ebola."
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana and Emma Farge; Editing by Matthew
Mpoke Bigg and Andrew Roche)