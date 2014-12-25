FREETOWN Dec 25 Sierra Leoneans observed a
sombre Christmas in their homes on Thursday, after the
government banned traditionally boisterous holiday celebrations
to prevent the spread of deadly Ebola in the worst-hit country.
Small groups of Christians in formal attire were permitted
to attend church services, but the family gatherings, beach
parties, concerts and dancing that usually accompany the holiday
were banned to help slow the deadly virus.
Police patrolled the capital's twisting streets and manned
temperature check points to watch for symptoms of the
haemorrhagic fever. On the radio, musicians who would normally
be performing at live concerts played Ebola awareness jingles.
"We want to avoid contact because of this deadly disease.
It's necessary but I am not really happy. Normally we have a lot
of fun with family and friends, but we just have to stay home,"
said Kadija Kargbo, a cleaner in the capital Freetown.
She planned to stay indoors and watch films with her
children instead of celebrating at the beach this year.
At a Red Cross treatment centre in the eastern city of
Kenema, a small group of patients gathered around a cassette
player listening to Christmas carols, said Jestina Boyle, a
psychosocial assistant with the Red Cross.
"Some are sitting and listening and those who are too weak
can hear it from their beds," said Boyle by telephone before
doing her morning round to visit the sick.
"I will sing gospel for them. I will give them encouraging
words and tell them not to lose hope."
The centre held a small concert for patients earlier this
week. A nurse in full personal protective equipment entered the
patient area and danced, holding the hands of two children. One
patient stood and danced while others watched from their beds.
With more than 9,000 cases, Sierra Leone now accounts for
nearly half of the known cases of Ebola in this year's West
African outbreak, the worst ever. Neighbouring Liberia and
Guinea have also been badly hit.
President Ernest Bai Koroma has announced a new operation to
identify the sick in an effort to slow the disease's spread.
Further north in the district of Port Loko, officials have
declared a three-day lockdown and asked residents to stay
indoors.
Sierra Leoneans have a reputation for partying in the face
of hardship and bars were often heaving during successive rebel
incursions into the capital during more than a decade of civil
war that ended in 2002.
"People know about Ebola but we are worried that we've had
it so long that they normalise the situation and party," said OB
Sisay, director of the situation room at the National Ebola
Response Centre, explaining the measures.
He said police had received instructions to break up
gatherings and arrest the organisers.
(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Peter Graff)