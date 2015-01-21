* Resources pour into worst hotspot Freetown
* More than 50 percent of beds now empty
* "Ebola Evangelist" works to fight fear, resistance
* Changing behaviour in rural areas focuses on burial
rituals
By Emma Farge and Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, Jan 21 A military-style operation to
fight Ebola in Sierra Leone has helped to dramatically reduce
new cases, in what health officials say is a major step towards
defeating the deadly disease.
Since it was launched about one month ago, the operation has
doubled the number of ambulances for patients in the densely
populated west of Sierra Leone, the worst-affected country where
more than 3,000 people have died.
Police halt vehicles at checkpoints in the tumble-down
streets to check temperatures, while posters proclaim in the
local Krio language: "Togeda we go stop ebola."
Aid workers also report success in changing behaviour in
rural areas, notably discouraging people from burial rituals
involving direct contact with the dead - a major source of
transmission.
As a result, transmission of the haemorrhagic fever has
slowed sharply in the West African country, which has recorded
more than 10,000 cases since May. There were just 184 new cases
in the week to Jan. 11 - the lowest in five months.
More than half of beds in treatment centres across Sierra
Leone are now empty - a stark contrast from a peak in November
when centres in Freetown overflowed, patients waited days for
ambulances and bodies were unburied, or interred secretly in
backyards.
This has prompted President Ernest Bai Koroma to say he
believes his government - helped by the nearly 800 British
soldiers and more than $450 million in foreign aid - can stamp
out Sierra Leone's last case by the end of March.
Some health specialists and aid workers are more cautious.
They hope the success in Freetown and its environs is a big
step towards beating the epidemic - which has killed more than
8,400 people - now that Liberia and Guinea also appear to have
stabilised, but are wary of calling the end of an outbreak that
last April seemed to wane in Guinea, only to return ferociously.
"The Sierra Leone problem is turning the corner. I think
we'll get close to zero there by March so long as there are no
surprises," said Philippe Maughan, senior Ebola operations
manager at ECHO, the European Commission's humanitarian aid
branch.
"But ... there will be cases popping up here and there over
the next six months to a year and we'll need to snuff them out."
'EBOLA EVANGELIST'
The National Ebola Response Centre (NERC), a new
military-style body chaired by Koroma, launched "Operation
Western Area Surge" last month in Sierra Leone - a country of
six million people where the main industries are fishing and
farming but which has huge, largely untapped, mineral reserves.
A jingle is played repeatedly over loud speakers at the
command centre: "Ebola go, we don't tire!"
Freetown's main Kingtom cemetery has been expanded and
highly contagious bodies are buried in deep graves within 24
hours according to strict protocols to prevent transmission.
Burials are important in West African culture, with mourners
often touching the corpse in intimate, spiritual farewells to
their loved ones. Ebola spreads via contact with bodily fluids
of infected people or with corpses of someone killed by it.
The Ebola centre has noted pockets of resistance in the
capital, which officials attribute to mistrust of authorities
due to the weak response before the surge.
In one home in the Devil Hole neighbourhood outside Freetown
where a nine-year-old boy was taken away by medics, relatives
said he caught Ebola from malaria drugs handed out by the
government.
"The challenge is this last small group of people who aren't
changing their behaviour," said Joanna Reid, head of Britain's
Department for International Development in Sierra Leone.
"That's the last mile."
Aid workers say overcoming misperceptions and changing
behaviour was critical to breaking transmission chains in rural
hotspots like Kailahun, where case counts have fallen to zero.
The same must now happen in Freetown, they say.
David Heymann, head of Britain's Chatham House Centre on
Global Health Security, said both current success and future
progress is largely due to communication.
"They've finally got strong communication ... probably
through traditional leaders and others who are helping
communities understand how to prevent transmission. From my past
experience with outbreaks, when communities learn how to
communicate the risks and how to prevent infection, the outbreak
stops - it's as simple as that."
Some are taking matters into their own hands, such as Ebola
survivor Mohamed Mansaray, 61, who lost six family members to
the virus in the fishing village of John Thorpe on the outskirts
of Freetown.
"People were attributing the deaths to witchcraft, that's
why people died," Mansaray said, sitting on a bench beneath a
mango tree. Calling himself an "Ebola Evangelist", he goes from
house to house trying to educate locals about the disease.
In a sign of change, John Thorpe residents are starting to
hand over the sick to a new centre built by charity Oxfam.
CULTURAL VALUES
It has proved harder to change attitudes in Freetown than in
rural areas, despite a high case density there of one in around
300 people - a factor that would normally increase awareness.
A November survey showed less than half of respondents in
and around Freetown had comprehensive knowledge of Ebola - the
nation's lowest level.
"In Freetown, many live roaming lives so the possibility of
transmitting correct messages is lower than in rural districts,"
said British anthropologist Paul Richards, who has 30 years of
experience in Sierra Leone.
He said some people resisted because stopping transmission
involved attacking key cultural values: "You have to abandon
some of the basic features of being a good person - visiting the
sick and doing the decent thing for the dead."
In a positive sign, the percentage of corpses picked up by
burial teams around Freetown testing positive for Ebola has
dropped below 10 percent, from 30 percent before the surge, as
families report suspected cases for treatment earlier.
There is still much to be done. There is not yet a central
database of Ebola contacts and there are only nine contacts for
each Ebola case, versus an average of 10-15 for Liberia.
Even if contacts are established, officials often get lost
searching a country with no postcodes and where street numbers
are often not sequential.
Speaking from the NERC situation room, a converted court
room used to try criminals from the 1991-2002 civil war, its
director OB Sisay says a key challenge is deploying resources
quickly.
NERC needs approval from partners like the World Bank to
allocate budgets - a safeguard against embezzlement.
"Let's say I need food to quarantine a community. It can
take two weeks," said Sisay in an interview interrupted every
few minutes by demands from medics and local chiefs.
Since Guinea's outbreak began in December 2013, officials
have become aware Ebola can rear up from a single imported case,
as occurred in Mali in October.
President Koroma now wants to decentralise the Ebola
response to handle isolated rural cases. But in a
densely-forested country where less than 10 percent of roads are
paved, it's hard to get patients in the "wet phase" - vomiting
and sometimes bleeding from the eyes and ears - into care.
"We are getting there," said Karline Kleijer, operations
manager for Medicins Sans Frontieres in Sierra Leone. "Major
steps have been made, but we still have a long way to go."
(Additional reporting James Harding Giahyue in Liberia and by
Kate Kelland in London; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Pravin Char)