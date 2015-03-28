* Authorities say lockdown required to fight complacency
* Some residents defy lockdown in search of supplies
* Sierra Leone has reported nearly 12,000 Ebola cases
By Josephus Olu-Mammah and Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, March 28 Police fired tear gas at an
angry crowd in Sierra Leone on Saturday after they threw stones
at officials during a three-day national lockdown that the
government hopes will accelerate the end of the Ebola epidemic,
residents said.
Sierra Leone has reported nearly 12,000 Ebola cases and more
than 3,000 deaths since the worst epidemic in history was
detected in neighbouring Guinea a year ago. New cases have
fallen sharply since a peak of more than 500 a week in December
but the government says the lockdown, its second, is necessary
to identify the last cases and to buck a worrying trend towards
complacency.
Officials have ordered the six million residents to stay
inside on pain of arrest as hundreds of health official go
door-to-door looking for hidden patients and educating residents
about the haemorrhagic fever.
Hundreds of people left their homes in the Devil Hole
neighbourhood outside the capital to gather at a food collection
point. Some residents complained they had not received food and
fighting broke out until police arrived to scatter the crowd.
Elsewhere in the dense slums of eastern and central
Freetown, residents defied the lockdown rules and wandered out
onto the streets in search of supplies.
"We have exhausted this morning all we could manage to stock
up," said 51-year-old Ibrahim Kanu, a father of six told
Reuters, as he struggled for rice in the crowd at East Brook
Street in Freetown.
At Kissy Road in the east of Freetown, mostly women and
children wandered into the twisting streets with buckets and
yellow jerry cans to replenish water supplies. One man wandered
out to bathe in a sewer, a Reuters reporter said.
Some charities have criticised lockdowns and quarantines as
heavy-handed and counter-productive, pointing to riots in
neighbouring Liberia's capital last August in which a teenaged
boy was killed.
On Friday, several residents who left their homes without
permission were taken into detention on Friday. Sierra Leone
authorities have made exemptions for prayer.
Other health officials said the campaign was making
progress.
"Households visited have been responsive to the messages and
the distribution of soap has been well received," said Red Cross
emergency health coordinator John Fleming.
(Reporting by Josephus Olu-Mammah and Umaru Fofana; Writing by
Emma Farge; Editing by Stephen Powell)