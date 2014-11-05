LONDON, Nov 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When mobile
phone users receive a text message, they might expect a
suggestion of a drink after work, a reminder to do the shopping,
or an apology from a friend running late.
In Sierra Leone, people are more likely to receive a message
telling them to use soap when washing their hands than an
invitation to a social gathering.
Since the Ebola outbreak in West Africa began in March, the
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
(IFRC) has sent about 2 million messages a month to people in
Sierra Leone, advising them how to avoid getting infected, and
to seek immediate treatment if they do.
Working with local mobile networks and authorities, the
charities plan to extend the service to seven other West African
countries, according to Robin Burton, IRFC mobile operator
relations consultant.
"The service has been brilliant in Sierra Leone, and other
countries want to follow suit because Ebola is a clear and
present danger," Burton told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a
telephone interview.
The Trilogy Emergency Relief Application (TERA) system is
set to be introduced in Benin, Togo, Ghana, Mali, Guinea-Bissau,
Gambia and Burkina Faso.
"While the fight against Ebola is the present focus, whether
it's disease, drought or an earthquake, we'll be in place to
send out messages, helping communities to prepare and protect
themselves," Burton said.
The TERA system, developed after the Haiti earthquake in
2010 and rolled out in Sierra Leone last year following a
cholera outbreak, allows blanket SMS alerts to be sent to people
in precise geographical areas.
It is designed to send texts only during off-peak periods to
prevent networks from being bogged down, and is cost-free for
the telephone companies once the initial equipment is installed.
TRUST IN THE SYSTEM
The ability to opt out of the service and the fact that TERA
operators cannot see telephone numbers or identify those who
receive messages led people to trust the system, Burton said.
"People also receive information via newspapers, radio and
posters, but receiving a message directly to your phone is much
more personal, can be saved for future reference, and allows
community leaders to share updates with those around them."
As the system is geographically selective, it provides
people with information relevant to their communities, such as
local clinic opening hours, rather than useless spam, he added.
An evaluation of the TERA system in Haiti last year found
96 percent of people thought the texts were useful and most said
they acted on the information they received.
"One woman in an annex camp in Haiti couldn't find food for
her family and was struggling to get by, but said that getting
texts about the situation made her feel like someone was looking
out for her, and raised her spirits," Burton said.
The World Health Organization says some 5,000 people have
died during the current Ebola outbreak, the deadliest on record,
with most of the deaths in the West African countries of Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone.
(Reporting By Kieran Guilbert, editing by Tim Pearce)