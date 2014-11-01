NEW YORK Nov 1 Just a few days after Solomon,
14, and Joe, 11, stood in t-shirts and pyjama pants waving as
U.S. envoy Samantha Power visited an Ebola treatment unit in
Liberia, their recovery was complete -- they tested negative for
the hemorrhagic fever.
"Solomon and Joe went home," said U.S. nurse Bridget
Mulrooney on Saturday, who works with the unit run by
International Medical Corps in Bong County, about 200 km (120
miles) east of Liberia's capital Monrovia.
Power, accompanied by U.S. public health experts, visited
the treatment unit on Tuesday but did not enter the facility.
She traveled to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea to assess the
global response to the worst outbreak of Ebola in history.
From a distance, Joe and Solomon watched and waved at
Power's delegation from behind a neon orange fence at the "red
zone" of the treatment unit.
U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Benjamin Espinosa delivered
the news to the boys on Friday that they were better, said
International Medical Corps communications officer in Liberia
Stuart Sia. Both Joe and Solomon went home to their villages on
Saturday afternoon to be cared for by family, Sia said.
Espinosa, himself a father-of-four, is the officer-in-charge
of a mobile laboratory set up in Bong County a few weeks ago
that has cut sample testing times to five hours from five days.
But Solomon's 7-year-old 'social sister' Christine, who's
mother raised Solomon as her own, is still fighting the virus
that has gripped Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, killing some
5,000 people and infecting thousands more.
"Christine is up and down. Ebola and children is harsh. We
want her to pull through, but her tiny body is ravaged. She is
eating and walking, and she hasn't done much of either in
weeks," Mulrooney told Reuters in an email.
These improvements though in the past few days left the
nurses confident that Christine will recover, said Sia in an
email. Solomon and Christine both arrived at the treatment unit
about two weeks ago from Joblo in Margibi County, he said.
However, Christine's 10-year-old biological brother Rancy,
who was admitted three days earlier than Christine and Solomon,
died from Ebola within a week of being admitted for treatment.
"Their mother contracted Ebola from a friend in another
village. She went to (the village of) Kakata to be taken cared
of by family and later died," Sia said. Their father then
contracted Ebola from his wife, but after three weeks of
treatment at a hospital in Monrovia he recovered.
In total, Sia said 14 members of their family had been
infected. Joe, who comes from Weala in Margibi County, had also
been in the treatment unit nearly two weeks.
After Power's brief visit to West Africa, she told Reuters
on Thursday that she had found some "hope and possibility" that
the global response to the Ebola outbreak is working, but more
resources are needed.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernard Orr)