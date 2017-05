MONROVIA Liberia has reported its first Ebola case in weeks, a government health official and medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Friday.

"It's true. The first positive test was done at the MSF transit centre of Redemption Hospital," an MSF spokesman said, referring to a facility in the capital Monrovia. Liberia had previously gone for weeks without any new cases and released its last known patient on 5 March.

