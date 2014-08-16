* First African doctors to receive Ebola drug
* Only 10-12 doses thought to have been produced
* Liberia has highest Ebola death toll
By Clair MacDougall
MONROVIA, Aug 16 Health care workers in Liberia
have administered three doses of the rare, experimental drug
ZMapp to three doctors suffering from Ebola, two medical workers
in Monrovia told Reuters.
Liberia, the West African country with the highest death
toll from the tropical virus at 413, received three doses of the
rare serum in a special consignment this week.
Doctors Zukunis Ireland and Abraham Borbor from Liberia and
Dr. Aroh Cosmos Izchukwu from Nigeria are the first Africans to
receive the treatment. The drug has already been administered to
two American healthcare workers and a Spanish priest, all
previously working in Liberian hospitals.
The U.S. healthcare workers' health has since improved but
the Spanish priest died.
"Three doctors are currently being administered treatment
with the experimental Ebola drug ZMapp. Treatment began on
Thursday evening," said Dr. Billy Johnson, chief medical officer
of John F. Kennedy Medical Centre in Monrovia where two of the
doctors served before contracting the deadly virus.
A second healthcare worker at the Elwa centre which is
housing the sick doctors confirmed that they were on their third
day of a six-day ZMapp treatment.
Details of their condition are not known.
The U.N. health agency said only around 10 to 12 doses of
the drug have been made and this raises difficult ethical
questions about who should get priority access.
The apparent improvement in the two U.S. healthcare workers'
condition has stoked popular pressure to make the drug available
to Africans - a cause advocated by the Twitter hashtag group
#giveustheserum.
There is currently no vaccine against the highly-contagious
disease and other forms of treatment are only designed to
relieve symptoms such as fever, vomiting and haemorrhaging.
Up to 90 percent of victims die - a fatality rate so high
that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
classifies the illness as a category A "bioterrorism agent" -
although the current outbreak fatality rate is near 60 percent.
Liberia's President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has declared a
state of emergency due to the outbreak, widely seen as the
country's biggest challenge since the 1989-2003 civil war.
Health care workers fighting to stop the disease's spread in
often overcrowded and ill-equipped clinics often succumb to
Ebola themselves. The World Health Organization says that more
than 170 healthcare workers have been infected and at least 81
have died.
U.S. President Barack Obama called Johnson-Sirleaf earlier
this week to offer condolences for the country's losses and
discussed control measures, Liberia said in a statement.
(Writing by Emma Farge in Dakar; Editing by Marguerita Choy)