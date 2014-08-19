DAKAR Aug 19 Liberia has found all 17 suspected
Ebola patients who fled a quarantine centre in Monrovia at the
weekend and transferred them to another clinic, the information
minister said on Tuesday.
"We are glad to confirm that all of the 17 individuals have
been accounted for and have now been transferred to JFK Ebola
specialist treatment centre," said Lewis Brown.
He also said that three infected African doctors who had
received the experimental Ebola drug Zmapp were showing
"remarkable signs of improvement", quoting an assessment by the
doctor overseeing their treatment.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by John Stonestreet)