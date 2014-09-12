* Washington to train Liberian police, armed forces
By Derick Snyder and Umaru Fofana
MONROVIA/FREETOWN, Sept 12 The United States
said on Friday it would train Liberia's security forces to
assist in isolation operations to tackle an Ebola epidemic
ravaging the West African nation, after a boy was killed when
soldiers opened fire on a protest last month.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed more than
2,400 people in West Africa - more than half of them in Liberia.
Liberian officials have called the outbreak the greatest threat
to national stability since a 1989-2003 civil war.
Many in the country, founded by descendants of freed
American slaves, have looked to Washington for support, as they
did during the civil war, which killed nearly 250,000 people.
The U.S. government has already committed around $100
million to tackle the outbreak by providing protective equipment
for healthcare workers, food, water, medical and hygiene
equipment.
U.S. Ambassador to Liberia Deborah Malac told reporters in
Monrovia that the United States would support Liberia both
through the epidemic and beyond.
"We're committed, as President Obama has said, to see this
through to the end as well to address the lingering impact,
especially on the economic side, that Liberia is expected to
experience as the result of this outbreak," she said.
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf faced criticism
after troops fired live rounds at a protest over a quarantine
imposed in the ocean-front slum West Point in the capital. A
15-year-old boy was fatally shot.
"We're going to be training the Liberian national police and
the armed forces on how they can best support isolation
operations and to provide security near hospitals, holding
centres and treatment units," Malac said, without providing
further details.
EVACUATION CALLS
With the death toll from Ebola in West Africa rising sharply
in the last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Friday at least 500 foreign experts were needed.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has also
called on wealthy nations to send military medical teams to West
Africa to boost healthcare systems that have been completely
swamped by the disease.
Cuba on Friday announced that it would deploy 165 medical
personnel to Sierra Leone next month, the largest contingent of
foreign doctors and nurses committed so far.
The U.S. military said this week it will build a 25-bed, $22
million field hospital in Liberia to care for health workers
infected with the virus. A Pentagon spokesman said it would be
built by the U.S. military and handed over to Liberians to run.
France has also said it would deploy 20 specialists in
biological disasters to its former colony Guinea. Britain will
also build and operate a 62-bed hospital in Sierra Leone.
MSF has said, however, the pledges by Western government
represent just a fraction of the beds required to cope with the
disease. It estimates that hundreds of additional beds are
needed in Monrovia alone, where Ebola patients have been turned
away from overflowing clinics.
In Sierra Leone, calls grew for a local doctor infected with
Ebola to be medically evacuated to Europe after several foreign
healthcare workers were flown out for treatment overseas. Dr
Olivette Buck, who ran a health centre in a western suburb of
Freetown, was the fourth Sierra Leonean doctor infected.
"We have already lost three doctors (and) with our already
limited amount of doctors and health workers we cannot afford to
lose another one," Muctar Turay, leader of the group WeCare
Sierra Leone, told Reuters.
Including nurses and other staff, over 30 health workers
have died of Ebola in Sierra Leone since the outbreak began.
Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, an adviser to President Ernest Bai
Koroma, said the government was "seriously looking into the
matter" and a decision would be taken soon.
(Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Hugh Lawson)