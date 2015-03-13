* Surveillance, community engagement seen as key
* Even in Liberia, misconceptions linger
* Some patients went on the run, evaded officials
By James Harding Giahyue and Emma Farge
MONROVIA/DAKAR, March 13 Seven months after
Ebola paralysed Liberia's capital, Friday marked 21 days since
the country registered a case of the virus - offering lessons to
its neighbours on the importance of surveillance and education
in beating the deadly epidemic.
At the peak of Liberia's outbreak, the world watched in
alarm as patients died on the pavement outside hospitals in the
capital Monrovia while the government failed to build treatment
centres and recruit staff fast enough.
With hundreds of new Ebola cases each week, overstretched
officials worked hard to respond to the unprecedented epidemic.
By January the country was just days away from declaring its
ocean-front capital free from the virus.
Then officials discovered an itinerant charcoal trader had
brought it back to the sprawling suburbs.
A series of mistakes in the immediate aftermath of her
arrival in St. Paul's Bridge, mostly by frightened patients, led
to more than 100 contacts dispersed across three counties.
Health officials intervened quickly to address them, preventing
another major flare-up of the epidemic.
It required "a combination of detective work and an almost
military element," said Dr. Philippe Maughan, senior operations
administrator at the humanitarian branch of the European
Commission. "Getting from 100 to ten cases is much easier than
getting from ten to zero."
Liberia has accounted for more than 4,000 of the 10,000 dead
from Ebola across West Africa. It will not officially be
declared Ebola-free by the World Health Organization (WHO) until
it goes 42 days without a case.
But the 21-day period is important because it spans the
incubation period of the virus. And last week the country
released its last known patient, a resident of Monrovia's
riverside St. Paul's Bridge community where the virus once
spread quickly among narrow streets.
A massive influx of international aid, including crucial
U.S. military assistance, helped Liberia to turn the tide of the
outbreak.
But, notes Tariq Riebl, Oxfam's Ebola response manager in
Liberia, "What got us to the endgame is that communities took
things into their own hands."
FIRST RUNNING, NOW REPORTING
Liberian health reports reviewed by Reuters show the
behaviour of some residents of St. Paul's Bridge was partly
behind the explosion in contacts.
Among the most notorious incidents was a policewoman,
referred to only as "VZ" in official reports, who helped her son
skip quarantine. In another incident, an Ebola-positive man
evaded officials and remained at large until he was stabbed in a
robbery in Monrovia's Red Light District, leaving a trail of
police officers and gangsters at risk of contamination.
"They did not trust anyone and did not believe they were
carriers of Ebola," said Reverend John Sumo, head of social
mobilization in the Ebola response, adding the problem was
exacerbated by a leadership struggle in the local community that
distracted officials from providing support to families and food
to those quarantined, the reports showed.
When alarming reports began to circulate, government and
international health officials quickly provided faster and
closer surveillance, as well as prioritising the education of
locals about the disease.
They worked with police officials, village chiefs, elders
and international aid workers to get people talking to each
other, and also appointed a local "contact tracer" - responsible
for tracking down people close to the latest cases - for blocks
of the St Paul's Bridge community.
Thanks to this success, Liberia's last eight cases all came
from established contacts, the aid officials said.
Oxfam's Riebl noted that in recent months the rising number
of Ebola patients referring themselves as authorities had more
success in engaging communities.
By contrast, although the epidemic is waning in neighbouring
Sierra Leone and Guinea, contact tracing there remains weak.
Last week, only 14 percent of new cases in Guinea came from
established contacts and resistance to healthcare workers is
commonplace.
However, even if Liberia is declared Ebola-free, imported
cases are possible from the region's poorly-policed borders
where communities that have not so far been exposed to the
disease still have misconceptions about it.
The World Health Organisation also warns that only 40
percent of non-Ebola health facilities in the capital have an
effective system of "triage" - the process by which
highly-contagious Ebola patients are safely identified.
"It is important to invest in preparedness for a possible
reappearance," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional
director for Africa.
(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Sophie Walker)