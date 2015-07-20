MONROVIA, July 20 The last four cases of Ebola
in Liberia were discharged from a treatment clinic in the
capital Monrovia on Monday, meaning there were no more confirmed
carriers of the deadly virus in the West African country.
The four men, released from the ELWA treatment unit to
cheers and applause, were part of an outbreak of the virus in
Margibi County just outside Monrovia discovered in late June.
Two other confirmed cases have since died.
More than 11,200 people have died from Ebola since an
epidemic broke out in December 2013 in neighbouring Guinea.
Liberia was declared Ebola-free on May 9 but reported a new case
nearly two months later. The outbreak is also still active in
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
