(Added Liberia official quote)
By James Giahyue
MONROVIA, Sept 3 Liberia was declared free of
the Ebola virus for a second time on Thursday and entered a
90-day period of heightened surveillance aimed at preventing the
disease from re-emerging, the World Health Organization (WHO)
said.
Over 11,000 people have died in West Africa since the worst
Ebola epidemic on record began over 18 months ago. Liberia has
been hardest hit with over 4,800 deaths, though it has also had
the most success in bringing the outbreak under control.
Neighbouring Guinea and Sierra Leone are still struggling to
end their outbreaks.
"WHO declares Liberia free of Ebola virus transmission in
the human population," the U.N. health agency said in a
statement. It said that 42 days - twice the maximum incubation
period of the virus - had passed since the last confirmed case
was cured, testing negative for the disease on July 22.
Dr. Francis Kateh, the deputy head of Liberia's Ebola
response team, told a news conference that Liberia would remain
vigilant.
Liberia was declared Ebola-free in May but more cases
appeared in late June and six additional cases were identified.
"Today is a day to celebrate but we should not forget what
we have learned," Kateh said. "As long as there are still cases
in the sub-region, we are still not free."
Scientists say sexual transmission is the most likely
explanation for the resurgence in Liberia, since the virus can
live on in semen beyond the usual 21-day incubation period.
In Sierra Leone, the body of a woman who died on Saturday
tested positive for the virus, less than a week after the last
person confirmed to have had the disease was released from
hospital.
Health workers will vaccinate around 200 people who came
into direct or indirect contact with the woman, the WHO said on
Wednesday.
