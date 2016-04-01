Pope tells geneticists that destroying embryos is unjustifiable
VATICAN CITY, May 18 Pope Francis praised scientists working on treatments for genetic diseases on Thursday but condemned any use of human embryos in medical research.
MONROVIA, April 1 A woman has died of Ebola in Liberia, months after the West African nation was declared free of the deadly virus and weeks after neighbouring Guinea also recorded a new flare-up, health officials said on Friday.
"A young lady in her early thirties died of Ebola yesterday at the Redemption Hospital," a senior health ministry official said. A hospital worker also confirmed the woman had tested positive for the disease.
HAVANA, May 18 Cuba said on Thursday 1,847 residents had so far contracted the mosquito-borne Zika virus, warning that certain provinces on the Caribbean island still had high rates of infestation despite a series of measures to stave off the epidemic.