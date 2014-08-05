* Konneh says 5.9 pct growth no longer realistic in 2014
* Asks foreign companies to "stay and fight" Ebola
* Government setting up $20 mln fund to help fight virus
By Emma Farge
DAKAR, Aug 5 West Africa's Ebola outbreak
threatens to reverse some of Liberia's economic gains made since
its 1989-2003 civil war and the government plans to cut its
growth forecast for this year, the country's finance minister
said on Tuesday.
Liberia's economy had been expected to grow by 5.9 percent
this year, but Amara Konneh said this was no longer realistic
due to a slowdown in the transport and services sectors and the
departure of foreign workers because of the disease.
The latest Ebola outbreak, the most lethal in history, has
already killed more than 887 people across West Africa, 255 of
them in Liberia. The pace of infection is fastest in Liberia,
with 77 new cases recorded in just two days, prompting emergency
measures such as school closures and community quarantines.
"We tried to rebuild after the war and now we have an
outbreak," Konneh told Reuters in a telephone interview,
referring to the civil war that killed up to a quarter of a
million people.
"We are now working with the IMF on a new (economic) growth
projection and should have it by the end of August."
Konneh urged international firms in the construction, mining
and oil exploration sectors to stay in Liberia despite the
challenges. Iron ore exports, construction and a robust services
sector have led growth in recent years and the government has
encouraged oil exploration offshore.
"My message is, 'don't leave the country. Stay with us -
let's fight this together'," he said, adding that many foreign
workers had already departed.
EMERGENCY FUNDS
Ebola is one of the deadliest diseases known in humans with
a case fatality rate of up to 90 percent. The death rate in this
current outbreak is around 55 percent. There are no effective
treatments and no vaccine to protect against infection.
Konneh said President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf had asked
parliament to reallocate money from the national budget to the
health and security sectors to fund measures to control the
spread of the disease.
Another portion of a total sum of $20 million earmarked for
fighting Ebola is expected to come from loans from international
institutions such as the World Bank and African Development
Bank, he added.
The money might also be used to subsidise food prices, which
Konneh said he expected to rise as agricultural workers stay
home to avoid infection.
During the second quarter of 2014, the Ebola outbreak cost
Liberia's economy $12 million, he said.
"This may be small money by international standards but it's
big for Liberia - it's 2 pct of our budget. If it is not
contained it will have serious consequences for our economy and
serious social consequences for our people."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)