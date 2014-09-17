DAKAR, Sept 17 Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Wednesday she hoped a U.S. decision to send military assistance to the country to fight the Ebola outbreak will spur other countries into action.

In a message to Liberians, Johnson Sirleaf said her government was fighting back against the disease, which has killed around 1,300 in the West African nation.

