BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma initiates clinical investigation for proposed biosimilar GBR 310
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair
DAKAR, Sept 17 Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said on Wednesday she hoped a U.S. decision to send military assistance to the country to fight the Ebola outbreak will spur other countries into action.
In a message to Liberians, Johnson Sirleaf said her government was fighting back against the disease, which has killed around 1,300 in the West African nation.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Writing by Bate Felix, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Says initiates clinical investigation for GBR 310, its proposed biosimilar candidate for Xolair
* Says it received investigational new drug (IND) approval from FDA, for a clinical trial with F-kappaB decoy oligo DNA in U.S, for treatment of discogenic lower back pain