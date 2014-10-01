DAKAR Oct 1 The man who is being treated for Ebola in the United States after travelling to Texas from Liberia showed no signs of fever or symptoms of the virus when he left the country on Sept. 19, the Liberian government said on Wednesday.

Information Minister Lewis Brown said the West African country had put in place "stringent screening measures" that were preventing Ebola from spreading via air travel and the checks are being regularly reviewed.

"What this incident demonstrates is the clear international dimension of this Ebola crisis. For months, the Liberian government has been stressing that this disease is not simply a Liberian or West African problem," Brown said in a statement. (Reporting by David Lewis)