* Reporters must get government permission to cover outbreak
* Could face arrest, prosecution if not
* Move aimed at protecting patient privacy, government says
* Cuban medics arrive in Sierra Leone to join Ebola fight
By Bate Felix
DAKAR, Oct 3 Journalists will need official
permission to cover many aspects of the Ebola outbreak in
Liberia, under new rules that the government said aimed at
protecting patient privacy.
The move was announced on Thursday, the day an American
cameraman working for NBC News in Liberia became the first
foreign journalist to test positive for Ebola. There was no
indication that the new rules were related to that case.
Growing international media interest in the outbreak that
has killed nearly 2,000 people and infected 3,696 in Liberia has
highlighted the challenges to the West African country's
healthcare system.
Journalists could be arrested and prosecuted if they fail to
get written permission from the health ministry before
contacting Ebola patients, conducting interviews or filming or
photographing healthcare facilities, officials said.
"We have noted with great concern that photographs have been
taken in treatment centres while patients are going in to be
attended by doctors. That is invasion of the dignity, privacy
and respect of patients," Tolbert Nyenswah, assistant minister
of health and head of Liberia's Ebola Incident Management
System, said.
"Ebola patients are no different from any other patients. We
should do that (report) under permission so that we don't just
take pictures or send out stories of naked people (in a way)
that does not respect their privacy," he said.
CUBAN MEDICS ARRIVE
The outbreak of the disease which causes fever, bleeding,
vomiting and diarrhoea has overwhelmed health systems in the
three most affected countries, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea
where it originated. It has also spread to Senegal, Nigeria and
the United States.
The first person to be diagnosed with the disease in the
United States could face prosecution in Liberia for making a
false declaration on an airport questionnaire if he returns to
the country, Liberian officials said on Thursday.
Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian, had helped a pregnant woman
in Liberia who later died of Ebola, just days before he flew to
Texas via Brussels and Washington two weeks ago. On an airport
questionnaire meant to help control the spread of the disease he
wrote that he had not had contact with an Ebola sufferer.
U.S. authorities said Duncan was in a serious condition and
four of up to 100 people he had direct or indirect contact with,
have been quarantined.
The World Health Organization has declared the epidemic an
international public health emergency, and governments from the
United States to China, Cuba and Britain have sent troops and
medics in an attempt to contain the disease.
A first batch of 165 medical staff - 62 doctors and 103
nurses - from Cuba arrived in Sierra Leone on Thursday to join
the fight against the disease after more than two weeks of
training with international experts at a Havana hospital
specialising in tropical diseases.
Another 296 Cuban doctors and nurses will go to Liberia and
Guinea after their training.
"We have 165 medical officers, qualified health
professionals that are here to help us in the fight against
Ebola," said Sierra Leone's deputy Health Minister Madina
Rahman. "As we know we need as much healthcare and professionals
as possible. This will make a dent in the fight, we need more if
we can get more," Rahman said.
(Additional reporting by Josephus Olu-Mammah in Freetown;
Editing by Daniel Flynn and Peter Graff)