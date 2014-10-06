* WHO says go-slow would undermine Ebola response
MONROVIA/FREETOWN, Oct 6 Liberian healthcare
workers still plan to stage a go-slow, or work slowdown, to
press demands for hazard pay on the front line of the Ebola
epidemic, a union leader said on Monday.
The protest, announced last week, would come despite a plea
from the U.N. health agency that the workers avoid industrial
action.
Nearly 2,000 people have died from Ebola in Liberia out of
at least 3,696 infected. The West African state is at the centre
of an epidemic that has killed more than 3,400 people there and
in neighbouring Sierra Leone and Guinea.
The hemorrhagic virus has also taken a heavy toll on health
workers and this has galvanized the National Health Workers
Association of Liberia, said its secretary general George
Williams.
"Let the government revisit health workers' wages and
allowances and make sure that they have insurance that is
appropriate and proper," he told Reuters, adding that the
go-slow would begin on Friday unless union demands were met.
"Health workers have made up their minds. Some of these
things have been on the table since April. The demands have to
be met," he said. The union represents thousands of workers,
though it was unclear if all would heed its call to action.
Earlier, the representative of the World Health Organisation
in Liberia, Peter Graaff, said it was crucial that the workers
did not undermine efforts to combat Ebola.
"My appeal to all the health workers is that you have been
so brave to go and work in the ETU's (Ebola Treatment Units).
This is not the moment to compromise all that you have
achieved," Graaff told a news conference.
"Going slow means that those who want to work will have to
work too hard and then put themselves at risk. Going slow means
putting the lives for those you care for unnecessarily at risk,"
he said, adding that there should be a negotiated solution.
SIGNS OF PROGRESS?
There were signs of the potential global impact of the
disease on Monday but also tentative evidence of progress in
Sierra Leone and Liberia.
In the United States, the fifth American to contract Ebola
in West Africa arrived for treatment while the first patient
diagnosed with the deadly virus on U.S. soil was in critical
condition at a Dallas hospital.
A Spanish nurse on Monday become the first person to
contract Ebola outside of Africa, casting doubt over measures
taken in Spain to control its spread.
At the same time, 46 Ebola patients were discharged on
Monday from the first Ebola clinic in Freetown run exclusively
by Sierra Leonean medics. They included 18 women, one of whom
was Emma Kamara, 28, a nurse who is six months pregnant.
"I am very, very excited today. I cannot easily express
myself. And I am sure my unborn child is even more excited and
happy," Kamara told Reuters at a ceremony. 13 children, some
orphaned by the disease, were also declared fit.
President Ernest Koroma said the country needed 1,000 beds
for Ebola patients in addition to the 400 it has currently but
said the ceremony proved that citizens, rather than simply
international health workers, could make a difference.
"People can come to assist us but they must find us helping
ourselves", he said, adding that foreign help was still needed.
Liberia's assistant minister of Health for Preventive
Services, Tolbert Nyensuwah, reported tentative signs that
efforts by the government and the international community to
respond to Ebola were starting to bear fruit.
The number of beds for Ebola patients have increased from
200 on Sept 1 to 570. There are now 14 testing laboratories as
opposed to 4 at the start of last month, which allows for 500
specimens to be tested daily as opposed to 150, he said.
"We projected (a need for) 1,000 beds and we want to know
why we still have empty beds. Is it that we are not taking care
of the patients? Is it that the disease is gone, which we don't
want to say," Nyensuwah told a news conference. He referred to
Montserrado county, which includes the capital.
"If I show you the data from Lofa County, you will be
astonished. It's improving," he said, speaking of a county in
northern Liberia.
A hallmark of the epidemic has been treatment centres
turning away ill people for lack of beds, thus increasing
patient suffering and risking the spread of the virus through
communities as families provide care.
The emergency coordinator for aid group Médecins Sans
Frontières (MSF) in Liberia, Laurence Sailly, said that its
treatment centre, ELWA 3, in the capital Monrovia was not
currently full.
"Up to yesterday (Sunday) we only had 120 patients so we
still have beds for more patients. If people have Ebola in the
community they can come to ELWA 3," Sailly told a news
conference.
