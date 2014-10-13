* Healthcare staff complain about pay, working conditions
* Government pressured workers over strike -union officials
* WHO chief warns of "potential state failure" in Liberia
* Head of UN mission says still short on resources
By James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA, Oct 13 Many Liberian healthcare
workers on the front line of the battle against Ebola ignored
calls on Monday to strike over poor pay and working conditions,
and most hospitals and clinics were operating normally,
officials and charity workers said.
Despite the strike threat apparently being averted in
Liberia, Margaret Chan, director general of the World Health
Organization (WHO), said she had never before seen a disease
contribute so strongly to "potential state failure", pointing to
Ebola's impact on a string of weak West African nations.
More than 4,000 people have died of the viral haemorrhagic
fever in West Africa, mostly in Liberia, neighbouring Sierra
Leone and Guinea. It has also reached Nigeria, Senegal, Spain
and the United States but outbreaks have been contained so far.
Alphonso Weah, head of medical staff at Liberia's 150-bed
Island Clinic in the capital Monrovia, said workers had decided
to come in after appeals from the general public.
"We have agreed, collectively as a community, to go back to
work," Weah told a popular radio talk show.
But George Williams, secretary-general of the National
Health Workers Association of Liberia, said the government was
pressuring workers by trying to shame them and offering money.
"The President (Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf) went to various Ebola
Treatment Units, giving them money and asking those who are not
a true Liberian to put up their hands that they would strike."
Information Minister Lewis Brown said the president had been
donating food items, money and scholarships to healthcare
workers to show her appreciation of their work and not to
undermine the strike.
Healthcare workers are particularly vulnerable to Ebola
because the disease is spread through direct contact with body
fluids from an infected person.
More than 95 healthcare workers in Liberia have died, about
the same number as in Sierra Leone, the WHO has said. The two
people who have been infected outside Africa were both
healthcare workers - nurses - who treated Ebola patients.
"I have never seen a health event threaten the very survival
of societies and governments in already very poor countries,"
Chan said in a speech in the Philippines.
"The outbreak spotlights the dangers of the world's growing
social and economic inequalities. The rich get the best care.
The poor are left to die."
"STAY WITH YOUR PATIENTS"
Liberia has the highest number of infections and deaths of
any country, with 2,316 deaths. Yet government healthcare
employees say they are still working without basic protective
clothing and are not receiving adequate compensation.
The strike was supposed to have started at midnight on
Monday but Brown said reports from across the country indicated
that most hospitals and clinics were running normally.
A spokeswoman for medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres
(MSF) said their two Ebola Treatment Units (ETU) - in Monrovia
and the northern county of Lofa - were operating normally. Staff
there have different pay and conditions to governments clinics.
There are only six ETUs functioning in Liberia - three
operated by MSF and International Medical Corps (IMC), and the
remainder by the government. U.S. military personnel, currently
deploying to Liberia, plan to construct up to 17 more.
Health Minister Walter Gwenigale said he was working to
implement a promised pay rise. "That money is available and is
being paid. So please, please stay with your patients."
The government had received reports of some workers on
strike in certain parts of Liberia but was doing everything to
return them to work, Deputy Health Minister Matthew Flomo said.
Months into the crisis, concern that Ebola could spread
globally has spurred the international community to step up
support for the affected countries with medical personnel,
material and pledges of about $1 billion to tackle the epidemic.
However, Anthony Banbury, head of the U.N. Ebola response
mission, known as UNMEER, warned on Monday that there were still
too few resources to keep pace with the new victims.
"There's a scarcity gap between what is available and what's
required. We need to make some tough decisions about where do we
invest our scarce resources to produce maximum effect," Banbury
told Reuters in Accra, Ghana, where the mission is based.
Having visited the three worst affected nations, Banbury
said the mission would assess the priorities in coming days and
present plans to the various governments.
