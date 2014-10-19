DAKAR Oct 19 The Ebola outbreak in West Africa
risks unleashing an economic catastrophe that will leave a "lost
generation" of young West Africans, Liberian President Ellen
Johnson Sirleaf said on Sunday, urging stronger international
action.
The worst epidemic on record of the deadly virus has now
killed more than 4,500 people in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea. Eight people have also died in Nigeria and cases have
been reported in the United States and Spain.
Johnson Sirleaf said the international reaction to the
outbreak, detected in March deep in the forests of southern
Guinea, was initially "inconsistent and lacking in clear
direction or urgency".
She said the international community had woken up to the
global health risk posed by the epidemic but called for help
from every nation with the capacity to do so, either in funding
or medical staff and supplies.
"We all have a stake in the battle against Ebola," she said
in an open letter read on the BBC World Service.
"It is the duty of all of us, as global citizens, to send a
message that we will not leave millions of West Africans to fend
for themselves against an enemy that they do not know, and
against whom they have little defence."
Johnson Sirleaf, a former senior World Bank executive, said
Ebola was having a dire economic impact in the worst affected
countries, with harvests missed, markets shut and borders
closed. She said the outbreak had undone much of the recovery
achieved in the wake of Liberia's 1989-2003 civil war.
"Ebola is not just a health crisis - across West Africa, a
generation of young people risk being lost to an economic
catastrophe," she said. "The time for talking or theorizing is
over. Only concerted action will save my country, and our
neighbours, from experiencing another national tragedy."
Concern over the spread of Ebola in the United States --
where two nurses contracted the disease after treating a sick
Liberian man -- has buffeted financial markets in recent days.
President Barack Obama has appealed for Americans not to give in
to hysteria or fear.
A former Nobel peace prize winner for her work on women's
rights, Johnson Sirleaf said the whole world had a stake in
fighting the virus.
"This disease respects no borders. It is the duty of all of
us, as global citizens, to send a message that we will not leave
millions of West Africans to fend for themselves against an
enemy that they do not know, and against whom they have little
defence."
