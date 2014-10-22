(Adds details)
By James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA Oct 22 A team of Cuban doctors and
nurses arrived in Liberia on Wednesday to help to fight the
worst outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus on record alongside a
U.S. military mission deploying in the West Africa country.
A jet from the national airline Cubana carrying the 51
medical personnel touched down at 1045 GMT (1045 am local) at
the Roberts International Airport outside Monrovia, a stone's
throw from a new Ebola clinic built by U.S. forces.
The doctors and nurses, dressed in white uniforms,
disembarked from the aircraft waving Cuban flags.
The United States is gradually deploying troops to Liberia
as part of a 3,000-strong mission to help overwhelmed West
African nations cope with the epidemic by building Ebola
Treatment Units and training local medical staff.
Washington's relations with Havana have remained frosty
since the Cold War, when the United States broke diplomatic ties
and imposed a comprehensive trade embargo on the communist-run
Caribbean island.
"We are ready 100 percent to collaborate with the
Americans," Cuba's Ambassador to Liberia Jorge Lefebre Nicolas
told Reuters at the airport. "We should fight against Ebola and
anything else should be put aside."
"We cannot see our brothers from Africa in difficult times
and we are there folding our arms in Cuba," he said.
Cuban and U.S. personnel have worked together before,
notably after the Haitian earthquake in 2010. Some Cuban
officials have voiced hope that collaboration in fighting Ebola
could help mend relations between the long-time adversaries.
The Ebola epidemic has killed more than 4,500 people since
it was detected in March, most of them in Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
While outbreaks in Senegal and Nigeria have been declared over,
there have been a few cases in Spain and the United States.
Cuba is sending the largest medical contingent to West
Africa from any country in the world. The first group of 165
doctors and nurses deployed to Sierra Leone at the start of
October and another group of around 40 medical staff was due to
arrive in neighbouring Guinea on Wednesday.
CUBANS WILL GET TO WORK SWIFTLY
Cuban authorities have trained 461 doctors and nurses but so
far only 256 have been sent on missions scheduled to last six
months. The others remain in Cuba awaiting an assignment that
depends on funding from the United Nations, an invitation from
the host countries and suitable infrastructure on the ground.
Liberia, which is still struggling to recover from a
devastating 1989-2003 civil war, has seen its healthcare system
buckle. It had only around 50 trained doctors before the
outbreak, several of whom have since died from the virus, and it
has desperately appealed for foreign health workers.
Liberia's deputy minister of health told the Cubans their
arrival meant that newly built Ebola Treatment Units (ETUs) in
the dilapidated ocean-front capital could be put to work.
"Given that you are here in Liberia now, we will be going to
the jungles and towns to make sure that all sick people will be
brought to the ETU so you can assist to treat them," Matthew
Flomo said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry singled out the Cuban
effort in West Africa for praise last week. The New York Times
in an editorial also urged President Barack Obama to move
towards restoring diplomatic ties and ending the five-decade old
trade embargo.
The Caribbean island has sent medical brigades to disaster
sites around the world since the 1959 revolution that brought
Fidel Castro to power.
Besides medical diplomacy, Cuba sends doctors overseas in
exchange for money or goods, notably Venezuelan oil, making
professional services a top export earner. More than 50,000
Cuban medical personnel are posted in 66 countries.
Nicknamed the "army of white robes", and citing a long
history of Cuban medical missions, the doctors told Reuters in
Havana before deploying they felt a sense of duty to fight Ebola
and were willing to take the risk.
